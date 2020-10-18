Two men have been detained and one person is wanted in connection with the Saturday night shooting that happened around 7 p.m. on South Ocean Boulevard, according to a release from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
The shooting at the Ocean Crest Motel left one person injured. That person received treatment.
Jamario Lenard Stevenson, 22, of Florence, SC and Alik Shalum Johnson, 24, of Conway, have been charged with numerous drug offenses. Stevenson is charged with one count of manufacturing or distributing crack cocaine, one count of manufacturing or distributing methamphetamine, one count of trafficking heroin and simple possession of marijuana.
Johnson is charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol, one unlawful possession of a weapon, one count of manufacturing or distribution of methamphetamine, one count of manufacturing or distributing of crack cocaine, one count of possession of crack cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, two counts of possession of heroin, one count of possession of MDMA and one count of simple possession of marijuana.
Police are looking for Melvin Neville, 24, who is wanted for attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a deadly crime.
Police are asking for information regarding the location of Neville. Police ask anyone with information to call 843-918-1382 and refer to report number 20-019795.
