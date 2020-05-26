The suspect accused of gunning down a Greenwood man in Myrtle Beach over Memorial Day weekend told a city judge Tuesday that the two men had a history of disagreement dating back years.
Kemian Masonte Reese, 22, is charged with murdering 24-year-old Cadric Elmore Jr. early Monday. The shooting happened in the area of 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. Reese, who is also from Greenwood, is charged with unlawfully carrying a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
During a bond hearing Tuesday morning, City Judge Clifford Welsh said Elmore’s mother wanted to attend the proceeding but could not be in court because of social distancing limits on the number of people allowed in the courtroom. However, Reese said he knew the victim’s mother and wanted her to speak — supporting him.
“I would have loved [for] the victim’s mother to be here,” he said. “I know she would have said something on my behalf.”
Before Reese spoke, Welsh told him that anything he said could be used against him later at trial.
“I wouldn’t advise it,” the judge said. “This is being recorded. You’re charged with probably the most serious offense that you can be charged with.”
Reese, however, continued anyway, maintaining Elmore’s mother understood his situation.
“I know this,” he said. “Because she would have said that she know me personally and she does and I know her personally. And she would have mentioned that me and her son had this on and on for years.”
“You might want to stop there,” the judge said. “You tried to justify the murder of a woman’s son because you had a disagreement with [him] over the years. I would work on that story some. But anyway, let’s not go down that road any further.”
Welsh told Reese he could not set bond in his case because of the severity of the charges. A circuit court judge will make that decision.
Reese has prior convictions for second-degree assault and battery, unlawfully carrying a pistol and drug offenses in Greenwood County, according to online court records.
In August, he pleaded guilty to breach of peace, aggravated in nature, and was sentenced to seven years in prison suspended to 150 days and 30 months of probation.
The shooting was the one of two that happened in the Ocean Boulevard area over the weekend.
On Sunday, police responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 12th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. Four people were injured in that incident, though all survived.
The six suspects in that case also appeared before Welsh on Tuesday. All of those suspects are from Lumberton, North Carolina. Sequion Johnson, 18, faces the most serious charges. He is charged with four counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawfully carrying a pistol.
Johnson told the judge he had come to the town to celebrate his niece’s graduation.
Welsh described Johnson as an “active shooter.”
“I had a very similar situation coincidentally last week,” Welsh said. “While this is a separate incident, it shows the same complete disregard for human life. Shooting on a busy street like that is just beyond the pale.”
Joshua Holford, a prosecutor with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, said of the four individuals who were shot Sunday, two may have been involved in an altercation before the gunfire but two had nothing to do with the dispute.
“The worst thing that happened in this case is that two innocent bystanders got struck,” he said. “That’s always the concern with the shooting down on the boulevard on Memorial Day weekend when families and other people are in town celebrating.”
Holford said the group from Lumberton brought two guns with them, including the one used in the shooting.
“They all acted together and then they all fled together,” he said.
Welsh said Johnson’s bond would have to be set by a circuit court judge.
The other suspects charged in connection with Sunday’s shooting did receive bond. Sincere Joshiano Johnson, 21, Kwashek Breeden, 20, Ty’reck Demonte Hill, 20, Yakemiean Johnson, 20, are charged with obstruction of justice. Each received a $15,000 surety bond.
Darriante Tymaine Marriscell Parker, 19, received a surety bond of $25,000. Parker is charged with obstruction of Justice and unlawfully carrying a pistol. Welsh said the gun charge led to a higher bond being set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.