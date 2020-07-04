The man accused of killing a 4-year-old in Gallivants Ferry this weekend was arrested late Saturday night, according to a Tweet from the Horry County Police Department.
Earlier that day, police had said Henry Tyrone Moody was wanted for murder in connection with the death of the child, who has not been identified yet.
The incident happened in the 7000 block of Millpond Road in Galivants Ferry. Few details about the case have been released, but police announced they were responding to a shooting in that area just before 4 p.m.
Police also released a photo and description of Moody as well as the vehicle he was believed to be driving. They described him as armed and dangerous and urged anyone who saw him to call 911.
Shortly after 10:30 p.m., the HCPD Tweeted that Moody had been taken into custody. Police did not say where or how this happened.
Check back for updates.
(1) comment
That 4 year old’s life didn’t matter
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.