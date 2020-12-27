Horry County Police on Saturday announced the arrest of Loris-area double murder suspect, Antonio Long of Loris.

Long, 44, faces charges of kidnapping, first degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of murder.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Marelene Haywood, 43, and her son Kevonta Hills, 19, were shot multiple times in their home on Papas Bay Road near Loris between 11 p.m. Wednesday and 1 a.m. Thursday.

Willard said their bodies were discovered Thursday morning.