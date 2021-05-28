North Myrtle Beach on Friday announced that one Driscoll Riggins has been arrested in connection to the May 21 homicide at Captain Archies.

The city said that Riggins would be served warrants for murder in connection to the fatal shooting. City spokesman Pat Dowling said he couldn’t release any other information.

Durance McCray, 32, of Longs, died of injuries sustained during the shooting.

Police were called to the restaurant at 2200 Little River Neck Rd. that night at around 11:40 p.m., Dowling said.

An eyewitness saw a suspect fire shots into a black BMW in the parking lot. That car was later found in a hospital parking lot with the victim’s blood in it.

McCray died at the hospital of multiple gunshots.