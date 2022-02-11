HCFR Boat

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway the night of April 11, 2021. Courtesy, Horry County Fire Rescue 
John Ray mugshot

John Ray, 28, of Surfside Beach, was sentenced to three years in prison and five years probation following a fatal boat crash on the Intracoastal Waterway. Courtesy, 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office 

A 28-year-old man from Surfside Beach pled guilty Wednesday to reckless homicide by operation of a boat, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. 

On April 11, 2021, John Ray’s boat was travelling south on the Intracoastal Waterway when it struck a fixed dock near Waterway Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the solicitor’s office. The victim, Corey Parag, was seated in the bow of the boat and was killed in the crash. 

Agents with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the crash and found Ray to be under the influence of alcohol, the solicitor’s office said in a news release. Investigators said Ray had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14, which is close to twice the legal limit.

Judge Steven John sentenced Ray to seven years in prison, suspended to just three years in prison with another five years of probation after release. Ray will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing during his probation.

“I would like to thank the agents with the SCDNR for their excellent and timely work, which enabled this case to be brought to a swift conclusion,” said assistant solicitor M. O’Bryan Martin, who prosecuted the case. “Agents would like this to serve as a reminder to the public to be aware of the tragic consequences of such reckless behavior on our waterways, as senseless tragedies like these are avoidable.”

Reach Christian by email or through Twitter and Facebook with the handle @ChrisHBoschult. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Christian is Texas native who welcomes any chance to do a story in the marsh or on the beach. He's a dog park regular and enjoys spending time in the kitchen. He says his margarita recipes are better than anything you'll find in a restaurant.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.