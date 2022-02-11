A 28-year-old man from Surfside Beach pled guilty Wednesday to reckless homicide by operation of a boat, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

On April 11, 2021, John Ray’s boat was travelling south on the Intracoastal Waterway when it struck a fixed dock near Waterway Drive in Myrtle Beach, according to the solicitor’s office. The victim, Corey Parag, was seated in the bow of the boat and was killed in the crash.

Agents with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources responded to the crash and found Ray to be under the influence of alcohol, the solicitor’s office said in a news release. Investigators said Ray had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14, which is close to twice the legal limit.

Judge Steven John sentenced Ray to seven years in prison, suspended to just three years in prison with another five years of probation after release. Ray will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing during his probation.

“I would like to thank the agents with the SCDNR for their excellent and timely work, which enabled this case to be brought to a swift conclusion,” said assistant solicitor M. O’Bryan Martin, who prosecuted the case. “Agents would like this to serve as a reminder to the public to be aware of the tragic consequences of such reckless behavior on our waterways, as senseless tragedies like these are avoidable.”