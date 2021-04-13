The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources charged a 27-year-old Surfside Beach man with boating under the influence of alcohol resulting in death in the wake of a fatal incident Sunday night.
John Kody Ray is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Bond was set at $20,000 for the BUI charge, and at $500 each for two charges of violating navigational rules and regulations, according to jail and court records.
One person died and at least two were injured in a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Corey Parag, 28, of Myrtle Beach, died of injuries sustained during the boating accident, said Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy in an email.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it responded around 8:23 p.m. to the accident with serious injuries on the ICW near the area of 5083 Watergate Drive in Myrtle Beach, and transported two people to the hospital.
Bellamy said Parag was not transported.
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating. DNR spokesman David Lucas said Ray was operating the 20-foot Tracker Tahoe boat carrying four passengers when it ran into the ramp of a floating dock.
DNR is still investigating.
