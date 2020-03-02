Monday marked five weeks since authorities in Colorado began searching for 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.
It was also the day his stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested and charged in connection with his death.
The child’s body has not been located.
During a news conference Monday afternoon, El Paso County Colorado Sheriff Bill Elder announced that Letecia Stauch was arrested in Myrtle Beach around 8 a.m. Monday.
He said the Horry County Police Department, the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI assisted with the arrest.
Elder said the charges filed against Stauch include first-degree murder of a child under the age of 12 by a person in a position of trust, second-degree child abuse resulting in death, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.
Stauch left his Colorado home to walk to the home of a friend on Jan. 27, according to what his stepmother told authorities.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera showed the child and his stepmother get into a red pickup truck in the driveway of their home. About four hours later, the truck returned to the house and Leticia Stauch got out of the vehicle alone.
The case has been making news locally because Gannon was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. His mother, Landen Hiott, and grandparents still live in this area.
While living in the Loris area, Stauch attended Crossway Church.
There have been prayer gatherings in the Loris and Green Sea areas where people prayed for his safe return.
It was not revealed where Letecia Stauch was in Myrtle Beach when she was apprehended.
No details were released about how authorities believe Gannon was killed. His stepmother’s arrest warrants have been sealed, authorities said.
She is facing the possibility of life in prison without parole.
Stauch is awaiting extradition back to Colorado.
A mother in grief
Gannon’s mother, Landen Hiott, tearfully spoke during the news conference.
“This is a nightmare. I have had to put trust in people I do not know,” she said through her tears, while calling her son her hero. “I will make sure justice is served because my boy did not deserve any of this.”
She pleaded with the media to refrain from asking the family questions while the case goes through the court system.
Hiott also said she has some peace because he knows Gannon is now in heaven.
“I know where my son is at, without a shadow of a doubt,” she said. “Gannon has a testimony. He has a story. He is special.”
Gannon’s dad, Al, was too broken up to speak but a statement he wrote was read on his behalf.
“My little boy is not coming home,” he said. “We will never play Nintendo again. No more Taco Tuesdays. No more smooth-looking haircuts.”
The news is compounded for Al Stauch because it is his wife who is accused of committing the crime.
“That is a burden I will carry with me for a very long time,” he wrote.
