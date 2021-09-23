Tristan Vereen moaned as he lay on the ground after S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper W.B. Benton shot him in the midst of a struggle.

“You killed me,” Vereen groaned, according to audio of the incident released by the S.C. Highway Patrol Thursday afternoon. "You shot me."

“Turn over,” Benton replied. “Turn over or I’ll do it again.”

A recording of that exchange was included in a collection of public records that the Highway Patrol provided to MyHorryNews.com in response to an S.C. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The files include audio and dashcam video that was recorded on Sept. 11, the day Vereen died after authorities say Benton shot him once in the chest. Vereen was 33 years old, lived in Longs and had four children.

Dashcam video from Benton's car shows the trooper begin his pursuit of Vereen near S.C. 22 and S.C. 905. The video doesn’t make it clear why Benton began tracking Vereen's vehicle.

Vereen family attorney Harry Daniels has said a cracked windshield was the reason Benton pursued Vereen, citing Vereen’s family and statements made by 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Daniels said Benton shouldn’t have tried to stop Vereen for that reason because South Carolina law doesn’t explicitly forbid cracked windshields.

Richardson, the chief prosecutor for Horry County, has said the windshield may have been the reason for the stop because the windshield of the silver Honda Element Vereen was driving had a crack running along the bottom, but he couldn’t say for sure and has denied telling Daniels that was the case.

At the beginning of the pursuit, Vereen rolled down his window and yelled something about “jail,” and that he’d “gotta go” before driving off, twice turning around in the middle of the road. The solicitor’s office has said Vereen had yelled to the officer he didn’t want to go back to jail.

For about five minutes, Benton, a 10-year veteran of the highway patrol, pursued Vereen, with Vereen occasionally driving on the wrong side of the road. Less than two minutes into the chase, Benton turned on his sirens, and the pursuit continued.