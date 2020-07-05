A man who barricaded himself in a Myrtle Beach home for hours was arrested overnight when police entered the home and took him into custody, according to a Sunday news release.
The man won't be identified until formal charges are filed, but police said the case is not related to the shooting death of a 4-year-old in Gallivants Ferry on Saturday. The suspect in that case, Henry Tyrone Moody, has been arrested.
Just after 7 p.m., Myrtle Beach officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 300 block of Withers Swash Drive, according to a news release from the MBPD.
"The wanted person barricaded himself in his residence after officers attempted to call him out using a loud speaker," the release said. "After several hours of negotiation and exhausting all other measures, officers made entry into the residence and the subject was taken into custody."
Police said the suspect suffered minor injuries and is receiving treatment.
"We wish to thank our public safety partners, emergency services personnel, and our special response units for their work and professionalism that produced this outcome," the release stated.
