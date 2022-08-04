When Horry County police arrested lifelong Conway resident Randy Earl Barnhill in connection with sexual assaults from the early 2000s, the department cited “scientific evidence and advances in technology.”
But the State Law Enforcement Division had Barnhill’s DNA as far back as 2017. Could he have been arrested sooner?
Police made their case by comparing Barnhill’s DNA to DNA left at the scene of sexual assaults between 2000 and 2005. At least one of the victims fought back against her attacker.
“I never thought I could harm another person, because I’ve been in the health care field and I look out for those less fortunate,” a victim said during Barnhill’s bond hearing. “But he proved me wrong that night. I will fight to protect my life. I did physically harm him trying to get away but was unsuccessful. That’s where part of the DNA evidence came from.”
Assistant solicitor George Henry Martin told Judge Benjamin Culbertson during the hearing that bond should be denied, citing Barnhill’s behavior and risk to the public. Barnhill, 56, has a long criminal history and has been on the state’s sex offender registry since 1993.
“There are approximately 11 CODIS hits that we’re aware of involving this defendant right now, spanning from Horry County and Georgetown County,” Martin told Culbertson, using an acronym for the Combined DNA Index System, which is an FBI program that houses evidence and suspect DNA profiles from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies around the country.
Prosecutors expect Barnhill to face more charges as police attempt to use DNA evidence to link him to other crimes. During Barnhill’s bond hearing for the 13 charges that are currently pending, Judge Culbertson asked assistant solicitor Martin, “How many CODIS hits on these charges?” Replied Martin, “Eight, your honor.”
While the CODIS system by itself isn’t used to prove two DNA profiles are exact matches, it can generate leads on suspects. According to the FBI, “Once a match is identified by the CODIS software, the laboratories involved in the match exchange information to verify the match and establish coordination between their two agencies. The match of the forensic DNA record against the DNA record in the database may be used to establish probable cause to obtain an evidentiary DNA sample from the suspect.”
In South Carolina, SLED is the repository for DNA in the CODIS system.
“DNA sample collection of qualifying offenders is a responsibility shared by multiple agencies,” SLED spokeswoman Renée Wunderlich said via email. “Once collected, database samples must be submitted to SLED. Upon receipt, the DNA samples are processed and analyzed. The results of these analyses are entered into the CODIS database. The offender profiles are searched against other profiles in the CODIS database with the intent to provide investigative leads to unresolved cases.”
This begs the question: why did filing charges take so long? The Horry County Sheriff's Office sent Barnhill’s DNA to SLED in July 2017 when he was arrested on a burglary charge.
“We turned it over to SLED,” said HCSO spokeswoman Brennan Cavanagh. “What happened after that is a question for SLED.”
Jeff Scott, the assistant chair of Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s criminal justice department and a former crime scene investigator with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, said the timeline for running a DNA sample through CODIS is up to SLED. He said in some cases he worked, DNA results from CODIS would be available within two weeks of taking the sample.
“So if you have a case that comes along and you’re looking for unknown DNA, they’ll do the profile,” Scott said. “They’ll get all the information, the reports, and it’ll go into CODIS and they’ll search through CODIS. They’ll see if it pops up with a hit. Then agencies would be notified about the hits from SLED. How long it takes to get in there, it’s left up to SLED, it’s how they prioritize cases.”
Wunderlich declined to comment on Barnhill’s case since it is still pending, but she said in an email that SLED performs CODIS searches every weekday, and that it takes an average of 41 days for a DNA submission to turn into a CODIS entry.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said there was a CODIS hit for Barnhill’s DNA profile in 2017, but both profiles were unidentified; there was no name attached to them. In the CODIS system, there are two types of entries: identified and unidentified. An identified sample is generally taken via swab from a known person.
“Unidentified is when you got to a spot and say ‘I don’t know who this is, but a crime may have been committed at 12 Front Street,’ and you put in the DNA from that,” Richardson said. From the 2017 CODIS hit, he added, “It’s my understanding that they had DNA in there, but it wasn’t attributed to anyone.”
The 2017 hit meant that Barnhill’s unidentified DNA was matched to another unidentified DNA profile from a crime scene, but since neither of the profiles had a name attached, police could not see the identity of the person to whom the samples belonged.
The DNA sample that was sent to SLED in July 2017 was taken from Barnhill when he was booked on a burglary charge, but that charge was dismissed without a conviction in late October. Under Supreme Court precedent, police may take a DNA sample upon arrest, but the resulting DNA profile in CODIS is often removed if the charged is dismissed without a conviction.
“If you got arrested, they would take your DNA as part of the arrest,” Richardson said. “But if it was dismissed or not guilty or whatever may have taken place, there are places when you would have to take it out, and that happens all the time.”
Cavanagh said management of the DNA samples in the CODIS system is the responsibility of SLED.
“Once we collect DNA, we send it off and they input it into the system,” she said. “We do not analyze or compare samples in-house. It is possible that Barnhill's DNA was removed from the system after his case was dismissed. But again, that answer would come from SLED.”
SLED declined to say if Barnhill's 2017 DNA sample from his burglary charge ever made it into CODIS. In an emailed statement, Wunderlich said, "The quality of every DNA sample varies. The CODIS system requires a level of quality be met by the DNA sample for that sample to be entered into CODIS. The DNA Identification Act of 1994 requires standards that ensure the integrity of the DNA records into the system. The Act places strict limitations on the data allowed in CODIS and the use of that data.”
In 2021, said Richardson, Barnhill’s DNA was run through CODIS again, and matched to unidentified DNA profiles from the early 2000s sexual assaults. “I think that certainly helped them with probable cause,” Richardson said. Barnhill was arrested on June 9.
It’s unclear how Barnhill’s DNA from the 2021 CODIS hit made it into the system. A SLED background check shows no other offenses between his 2017 burglary charge and his June 2022 charges. Richardson said he couldn't comment on the specifics of the pending case.
Judge Culbertson denied bond for Barnhill, who remains incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. His attorney, Morgan Martin, told Culbertson that his client denies committing the assaults.
