Horry County doesn't need to create an ordinance that limits where registered sex offenders can work because a new state law already includes some of those restrictions, according to the S.C. Attorney General's Office.

County leaders began rewriting the county's business license regulations after the county issued a license last year to an ice cream truck operator who is a registered sex offender. But concerns about the ordinance's enforceability led officials to consider abandoning the policy, and 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson asked the attorney general's office whether the ordinance was even constitutional.

"Clearly, the purpose of both enactments is the same — the preclusion of certain sex offenders from working in 'child-oriented businesses,'" wrote Solicitor General Robert D. Cook in his July 8 response to Richardson. "Given these developments regarding the enactment of H. 4075, we recommend that the new State law be followed in lieu of the Ordinance. If so, your question regarding the validity of the Ordinance is rendered moot."

The county attorney briefed Horry County Council on the attorney general's letter and most council members agreed that dropping the proposed county ordinance would be the best approach, said councilman Danny Hardee, who chairs the council's public safety committee.

“A lot of it was just repetitious stuff,” Hardee said. “And it could be confusing. So the best thing to do is to just go by the state law. … I feel like we’re all pretty much on the same page.”

County officials first introduced their ordinance in February, and it received one of three favorable votes needed to pass before they hit the brakes on the approval process in April.

The proposed ordinance would have impacted “child-oriented enterprises” such as toy stores, laser tag centers and mobile ice cream vendors. Under the county's proposal, these companies would not have been allowed to employ someone who in the last 20 years had been convicted of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, child sexual abuse crimes, prostitution or related violations. The ordinance also stated that the 20-year timeframe would apply to the date a person is released from prison.