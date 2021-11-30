Horry County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Forestry Commission on Tuesday were working to contain a 10-acre forest fire that broke out at the end of Bayberry Lane near Highway 90.

The patch of woods is close to the intersection of Robert Edge Parkway and Highway 31.

Horry County Fire Rescue said they were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the fire. Earlier in the day, the fire was three acres, but has since grown to about 10 acres.

Doug Wood with the S.C. Forestry Commission said four bulldozers had plowed firebreaks around the entirety of the blaze. He said the fire had been contained as of 3:14 p.m.

"Firelines have been constructed around it, so there’s a reasonable chance that the fire will stay contained in the fire breaks," Wood said.

The city of North Myrtle Beach said the fire was burning about five or six inches under the peat moss but that no homes have been threatened and no homes evacuated.

HCFR spokesman Tony Casey said that the fire would continue to burn.

"It's dense woods, so it will be a bit of a prolonged event," Casey said in a text. "People should expect to see smoke and firefighters for an extended amount of time."

The city of North Myrtle Beach said as winds shift in the evening, folks in town could start smelling the smoke.

Generally speaking, October through April is the state's busiest forest fire season, Wood said.

"You might be familiar with wildfires out west every summer," Wood said. "In the south, we have the exact opposite wildfires season. Everything’s drying out; the relative humidities are dropping. We are super dry; we know that."

