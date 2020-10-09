State Law Enforcement Division agents will investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened in Horry County Friday morning, authorities said.
No police officers were injured during the shooting, which happened shortly before 10:15 a.m. on Myerlee Drive just outside the city of Myrtle Beach, according to a news release from the HCPD.
No information has been provided about the individual who was shot.
Police were responding to a call about someone who was barricaded in a home, the news release said. Patrol officers and a special operations team responded to the scene.
"There is no remaining threat to the community," the county's release said.
County police have said SLED will provide further updates.
The shooting comes less than a week after a Myrtle Beach police officer and another man were killed during a shootout in the city.
On Saturday night, witnesses said a gunman opened fire on police. The gunman died and 23-year-old officer Jacob Hancher was killed.
Hancher's funeral was held Friday.
Check back for updates.
