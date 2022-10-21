The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man incarcerated in the Myrtle Beach Detention Center died Thursday morning, the Horry County Coroner's Office said.
Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said 30-year-old Brandon Campbell died at Grand Strand Medical Center just before 1 a.m. after being transported from the jail.
Online arrest records show Campbell was locked up around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on a public intoxication charge.
SLED confirmed it was investigating the death. Myrtle Beach police did not immediately respond to request for comment on the circumstances of the death.
