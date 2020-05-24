Myrtle Beach police have six people in custody in connection with a shooting reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Ave. North and Ocean Boulevard that left four people injured, the department said in a news release.
All six subjects were located and detained shortly after the incident, police said. Their names will be released after formal charges are announced.
Police said the victims are expected to recover, and officers are investigating.
The department asks anyone with information to call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous and reference the report number 20-007160.
A police report was not immediately available.
Two people were also shot on Sunday, May 17 in what police described as a gang shooting that occurred on Ocean Boulevard near Mr. Joe White Avenue. Seven people were arrested in that case.
On Sunday afternoon, Mayor Brenda Bethune released a statement in response to the shooting.
"This is two weekends in a row where a few of the wrong type of visitors came to our city with total disregard for our laws and with no respect for our law enforcement," the mayor said in her statement. "What’s worse is they have no value for society.
"The actions of a few miscreants have ruined the vacations of others and have tarnished our family friendly atmosphere.
"Their violent behavior has left our residents, our businesses, and our visitors fearful and angry. I understand and share those feelings.
"We will not tolerate violence and we are resolved to end this unlawful behavior.
"If you cannot come here and respect our laws and our community, then stay home or go to jail."
Myrtle Beach City Councilman Gregg Smith also released a statement Sunday afternoon in response to the recent shootings.
“The two recent shootings on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach are completely unacceptable,” Smith’s statement reads.
“We will not tolerate acts of violence in the City of Myrtle Beach, and I am committed to working with my fellow City Council members and the Police Department to ensure the safety of our visitors, residents, and businesses going forward.
“In the case of both shootings, perpetrators were identified and arrested within minutes and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I applaud the Myrtle Beach police department and our partner agencies for their quick response to these terrible events."
Smith wrote violent crime in the city has decreased by 19 percent in the last two years, adding, “We are dedicated to maintaining this downward trajectory despite the events of the past week.”
“For over 80 years, Myrtle Beach has been a popular vacation destination for families from the across the U.S. and beyond,” Smith stated. “Now more than ever, it is critical that we take action to implement measures which will ensure the safety of our visitors, residents, and business owners in the downtown area.”
At Tuesday's Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, Smith wrote, city leaders have an opportunity to “take another practical step toward addressing some of these issues."
If approved, a motion will authorize the city manager to enter into negotiations with Mydatt Services, Inc. (doing business as Block by Block) to provide “ambassador services” in Myrtle Beach’s downtown area.
Smith wrote those services “can provide critical support to bring about transformational change in key parts of the city.”
Block by Block provides safety, cleaning, hospitality and outreach services for downtown improvement districts, according to the company’s website.
Are these shooters locals or visitors. Are the shooters shooting locals or visitors?
