One man is dead. Six people have been injured and a bullet missed a 10-month-old baby by inches. Fourteen people have been charged in connection with three shootings around Ocean Boulevard over two weekends.
Voices were raised and fingers were pointed as Myrtle Beach city leaders and community members talked on Tuesday about the random violence and how it contrasted with the weekend crowds they witnessed.
“It was the most peaceful and calm Memorial Day I have ever seen,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said in the city council meeting. “It’s a shame that the senseless act of a few thugs who chose to come here have ruined our reputation and have us basically in a tailspin right now.”
Bethune explained after the meeting that she perceived the weekend to be peaceful because she saw families enjoying themselves as she toured the boulevard area.
“Maybe ‘peaceful’ wasn’t the best word, but it was peaceful because while I was out, I saw people walking around having fun,” she said.
But she and other council members agreed there is work to be done to tamp down random violence all the while touting a double-digit drop in violent crime over the past few years.
Bethune pointed out all of the people who have been arrested are not from the area and being a tourist town presents unique problems.
“Just like you don’t know where I’m going today when I leave this room or what my intentions are, we don’t know what everybody’s intentions are when they come here,” she said.
The first shooting was May 17 around 7:15 p.m. on the boulevard near Mr. Joe White Avenue. Police reported rival gang members were settling a score as they fired weapons across the thoroughfare. Two people were injured and a bullet pierced a car window near the child. Seven people from Chesterfield County, Kershaw, Cheraw, Pageland and Monroe, North Carolina, have been charged in connection with the shooting.
The second shooting was May 24 around 12:30 a.m. around 12th Avenue North and the boulevard. Four people were injured and six people were arrested. All of the suspects are from Lumberton, North Carolina.
The most recent shooting was early May 25 off 15th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. Cadric Elmore Jr., 24, died as a result of the shooting. Kemian Masonte Reese, 22, is charged with murder. Both men are from Greenwood.
Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said a Myrtle Beach police officer was a few feet from the shooting in a parking area near the Landmark Resort shortly after midnight on Monday.
“They were reckless, unnecessary and involved individuals from outside of our community,” Prock said. “We want to be clear that these persons brought their problems from outside of our community. But it is the victims and the Myrtle Beach community that suffers.”
Prock said Memorial Day weekend is officially classified as 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Monday. In that sandwich, she said, there were 2,994 calls for service with 2,180 of those calls initiated by police officers for such issues as traffic stops, suspicious persons and violations the officers witnessed. Using preliminary figures, she said there were 352 arrests, 789 citations issued, 43 traffic collisions and no traffic fatalities.
The city used all 228 uniformed officers with 150 other officers from federal, state and local agencies. Prock said there were 70 members of an event staffing company from Atlanta, Georgia, used to man key intersections on the boulevard to direct traffic. The department divided the force with 76 officers on day side and 207 on night duty. There were 18 event staff members on day duty and 60 on night duty. Prock said seven command staff members served in the day time and 11 command staff members served at night with floating teams of officers on bicycles, response teams and backstreet patrol officers.
She said all of the suspects in all three shootings have been arrested.
Earlier in the meeting, Bethune had asked each officer to rise so the city could thank them for their service over the weekend. Each member of the audience, separated by police tape strapped on every other row of seats in the council chambers to maintain social distancing, stood to applaud.
One man standing and applauding from the end of a row was former mayor Mark McBride.
“This is my 29th Memorial Day that I’ve been involved with since I first ran for council,” McBride said calling Prock “a fine lady” while questioning the city’s preparedness. “We have to go a different direction. It’s not working.”
McBride’s one direction suggestion, he said, was to ask the chamber for some of the advertising money be spent on public safety issues.
He had cited Prock and City Manager John Pedersen as “not acceptable.”
Not letting McBride’s comments go unanswered, council member Gregg Smith pointed out the city has increased the police department budget by 123%, $30 million, since McBride’s last year in office in 2005. Smith also said there has been an 19% drop in violent crime since 2017.
“It’s important to point out we could have had, literally, officers every 10 feet and this still could have happened,” Bethune said before directing her comments to McBride. “As a former mayor, a former member of council who served this community, to criticize is disgusting, sir.”
Steering the talk back to the issue of tamping down crime, city council member Mike Lowder repeated one step the city needs to take is to eliminate the nearly 30 years of voluntary compliance policing.
“‘Don’t do that anymore’ does not work,” he said.
Council member Jackie Hatley added the city leaders are continuing to work by building on the continuing effort to increase the police force by 10 officers each year, increasing officer pay to help with retention and adding technological tools to aid the department.
“But we won’t play blame games,” she said.
As Prock stood again to discuss the quick response time of the officers at each of the three shooting incidents and state the department begins planning for Memorial Day weekend every August, she turned occasionally from the microphone to face the audience sparking Joe McVay to complain from the audience that he could not hear her.
“Are you speaking to the city or are you speaking to each other?” he asked as Bethune called for officers to remove him from the council chambers for being disruptive.
“Hope y’all don’t break your arm patting yourself on the back,” he said as officers escorted him out.
Tied to downtown safety, the council put off spending $500,000 on contract to hire a firm to start an ambassador program.
Council member Smith was the lone vote to move forward with program through the company Block by Block.
Lauren Clever of the city’s downtown development office explained the ambassador program is designed to heighten the public’s perception of the area by providing services such as cleaning, safety, hospitality, landscaping and social outreach. She said the program could be used from 6th Avenue South to 29th Avenue North from the boulevard to Kings Highway and reaching over into the Arts and Innovation District.
She said the program would include nine to 17 ambassadors and two team leaders working more than 15,000 hours in the summer through the shoulder season. The work the ambassadors do, she said, includes emptying trash cans, picking up litter, escorting people to vehicles when it’s dark, giving directions, referring homeless people to social services, alerting the police when needed, watering plants and building relationships with merchants.
“It does not replace police officers and it does not fix all the problems,” Clever said.
The council decided to focus on the upcoming budget discussions in June before agreeing to a $500,000 one-year contract.
Hatley said she is determined to be more conservative with spending as the council approaches budget talks not knowing how the COVID-19 shut downs have dwindled the accommodation tax money the city had expected.
“What’s laying heavy on my mind is more police,” council member Mike Chestnut agreed.
Smith, however, said the program is tied to public safety and he’s vowed to try new approaches to improve public safety in the downtown area.
The Block by Block company operates in 100 cities from Hawaii, North Dakota, California, Rhode Island to North Carolina’s Charlotte, Raleigh and Wilmington. The company also has an ambassador program with the City Center Partnership in downtown Columbia.
Myrtle Beach City Council has a budget retreat scheduled for June 4. The location has not been announced as of press deadline.
