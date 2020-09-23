Warf shooting

Horry County Police responded to a fatal shooting Wednesday on Warf Drive outside of Conway. Photo by Ian Brooking 

Horry County police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Conway Wednesday afternoon, according to the agency's Twitter page.

Officers responded to the shooting on Warf Drive around 5 p.m. 

Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell confirmed there was a fatality, but could offer no other details. 

Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said there was at least one victim.

Police said there is no risk to the community.

Warf Drive shooting 2

A home on Warf Drive outside of Conway is surrounded by police tape. Photo by Ian Brooking 

