Horry County police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Conway Wednesday afternoon, according to the agency's Twitter page.
Officers responded to the shooting on Warf Drive around 5 p.m.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell confirmed there was a fatality, but could offer no other details.
Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said there was at least one victim.
Police said there is no risk to the community.
Check back for updates.
