A second person died following a shooting that took place Monday morning in Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach police spokesperson Thomas Vest said Thursday.
The coroner's office has not released the identity of the second deceased person.
The first victim of Monday's shooting was identified as 30-year old Darius Hemingway from Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard.
According to a police report, officers responded to the 1000 block of Highway 501 near Allen's Food Basket in reference to a shooting incident.
When officers arrived on scene, multiple people were injured. According to Vest, four people were sent to the hospital. One person was treated on scene and released.
Police have not named a suspect in this case.
On Wednesday evening, Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock released a statement, asking community members to aid the department in their search for who was responsible for Monday night's violence.
"On Monday, we lost a member of our community in a tragic shooting and I am coming to you to ask for your help," Prock said.
In the statement, Prock offered her's and the MBPD's condolences to the Hemingway family and the victims involved in Monday's shooting.
Police are asking that if you have any information to call 843-918-1382 and use report number 20-019465.
