Tristan Vereen moaned as he lay on the ground after S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper W.B. Benton shot him in the midst of a struggle.

“He killed me,” Vereen groaned, according to audio of the incident released by the S.C. Highway Patrol Thursday afternoon. Vereen then told Benton he'd been shot.

“Turn over,” Benton replied. “Turn over or I’ll do it again.”

A recording of that exchange was included in a collection of public records that the Highway Patrol provided to MyHorryNews.com in response to an S.C. Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

The files include audio and dashcam video that was recorded on Sept. 11, the day Vereen died after authorities say Benton shot him once in the chest. Vereen was 33 years old, lived in Longs and had four children.

Vereen family attorney Harry Daniels took issue with Benton's comment after the shooting.

"Why would you shoot a person who’s been shot and they’re not rolling over and you’re no longer in combat with that person?" he asked. "That’s pretty disturbing. So the question is, 'Why did you shoot him in the first place?' if you’re willing to say 'If you don’t roll, I’ll shoot you again,’ that puts you in a position of ‘Why did you shoot him in the first place?’"

Dashcam video from Benton's car shows the trooper begin his pursuit of Vereen near S.C. 22 and S.C. 905. The video doesn’t make it clear why Benton began tracking Vereen's vehicle.

"[There was] no radio communication to dispatch or what was the reason for the stop, which is very unusual and seemingly you would think if you’re stopping a vehicle, you would give the reasoning for the stop," Daniels said. "But that didn’t transpire initially."

Daniels contends that a cracked windshield was the reason Benton pursued Vereen, citing Vereen’s family and statements made by 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Daniels said Benton shouldn’t have tried to stop Vereen for that reason because South Carolina law doesn’t explicitly forbid cracked windshields.