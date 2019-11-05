A police report is shedding light on the circumstances that led to a Myrtle Beach police officer’s arrest on a domestic violence charge last month.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest confirmed that Sean Timothy Owens, 33, is employed with the department and has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
On Oct. 7, police responded to a home in the Longs area for a domestic disturbance call, an Horry County police report states.
A woman told officers that she and Owens had been in an argument over allegations of infidelity which turned physical after he shoved her, according to the report.
After the woman shoved Owens back, the 33-year-old allegedly pushed her against a wall and into the corner of the bedroom. The woman then collided with a nightstand before hitting the floor, the report states.
The woman reportedly told police she joined Owens at a local restaurant earlier in the day where they consumed alcoholic beverages.
According to the report, the woman said Owens had never been violent or aggressive prior to the alleged assault.
Police said the woman had physical signs of injuries, and Owens was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence.
Owens denied anything physical occurred but did admit he and the woman had a verbal argument, according to the report.
Online records show Owens was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $1,000 bond the same day of his arrest.
