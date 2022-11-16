More than eight months before her arrest on child neglect charges, an Ocean Bay Elementary School teacher was placed on administrative leave for unprofessional conduct, according to Horry County Schools records.
Grace McColgan was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child, according to public records. The state board of education suspended her educator certificate that same day.
Arrest warrants state that she rubbed hand sanitizer in a student’s open wound, dumped a child out of a chair onto the floor, purposefully left a child in a bathroom with the light off for an “unreasonable” amount of time, hit a child on the arm, and twice struck a child on the back of the head.
Just before her arrest, McColgan was placed on administrative leave for unprofessional conduct on Oct. 11, records show. But that wasn't the first time she faced scrutiny over her conduct.
It was the second time this year that she had been placed on administrative leave, according to records obtained from HCS through a public records request.
McColgan was also placed on administrative leave from Feb. 15 through March 30, also for allegations of unprofessional conduct, records said.
In a FOIA request, MyHorryNews.com asked for records of all complaints against McColgan that were included in her personnel file. Records released by the district do not explain the kind of “unprofessional conduct” that resulted in her being placed on administrative leave in February and March.
Both times McColgan was placed on administrative leave, she continued to receive full pay and benefits, records show. She had been employed by the district since August 2020. At the time she was hired, her salary was nearly $60,000.
A spokeswoman for Horry County Schools did not immediately respond to an email and voicemail about the nature of the alleged unprofessional conduct earlier this year. McColgan’s attorney, Kevin Hughes, said he wasn’t authorized to speak about the matter.
McColgan has not been terminated by the district nor convicted of the charges she’s facing.
Along with McColgan, Ocean Bay Elementary School Principal Rebecca Schroyer was also arrested this month. She faces two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect.
Schroyer has been placed on paid administrative leave, too. Originally from Michigan, Schroyer has worked for Horry County Schools since 2001. She’s been principal of Ocean Bay Elementary since 2016.
