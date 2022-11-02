A judge on Wednesday afternoon set bond for the Ocean Bay Elementary School principal and special education teacher who were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with a child abuse investigation at the school.
Principal Rebecca Schroyer, 47, faces two counts of failure to report child abuse or neglect in connection with an incident in which a teacher put hand sanitizer in a student’s open wound and another in which a teacher hit a child, according to warrants.
She received a $5,000 personal recognizance bond on each misdemeanor charge, meaning she can be released from jail without putting up any money unless she fails to appear for her court date. The judge ordered her to have no contact with the victims’ families.
Schroyer is originally from Michigan and has worked for Horry County Schools since 2001. She’s been principal of Ocean Bay Elementary since 2016 and was there when the school won a national Blue Ribbon award in 2019.
Schroyer’s attorney, Morgan Martin, said the arrest warrants were overreach.
“They shouldn’t have been taken out against her and we intend to vigorously defend her,” Martin said. “Having met her and learned about her in the past week, Becky is a tremendous person and she is an excellent principal. And her record is exemplary. She’s a tireless worker and the community is fortunate to have her. It’s regrettable that these charges came down like that, but we look forward to addressing them.”
Ocean Bay Elementary special education teacher Grace McColgan, 60, faces six charges of unlawful neglect of a child during the 2021-22 school year. She also has no criminal record.
Her attorney, Kevin Hughes, told the judge that before McColgan took a job with the district in 2020. He said she retired from the state of New York and has a fixed income of less than $2,000 a month.
The judge gave McColgan a $10,000 bond for each charge, cash or surety, ordered her to have no contact with the victim’s families, and told her she couldn’t work at any job where she was in charge of the care or safety of children while the case is pending.
The warrants say McColgan placed six children in her care “at an unreasonable risk of harm affecting the children’s life, physical or mental health, or safety.”
Incidents listed in the warrants include rubbing hand sanitizer in a student’s open wound, dumping a child out of a chair causing them to fall to the floor, purposefully leaving a child in a bathroom with the light off for an “unreasonable” amount of time, hitting a child on their arm, and two instances of hitting a child on the back of the head.
Attorney Shardé Crawford of the Lovely Law Firm is representing the families of two of the victims, who are non-verbal students with autism. Attorney Case Brittain is representing the families of three of the victims. Both attorneys said there was a sixth victim whose family did not have representation. All the victims were special needs children in McColgan’s class.
Attorney Amy Lovely said some parents noticed last year that their children were coming home with bruises, marks and knots on their heads, but since they were at a new school with more children who were also in special education classes, the parents thought the marks were caused by other children.
“All these kids have disabilities, they assumed that the bruises and marks were coming from other children,” Lovely said. “But I can tell you this, since that teacher’s been removed, they’ve had not one mark, not one bruise, not one mark on their head, not one bite.”
McColgan has been on administrative leave since Oct. 11.
While the warrants describe incidents from the 2021-22 school year, a police report from September opens a more recent window into McColgan’s class. The report describes incidents on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27 and was filed via Cop Logic by a complainant who had access to McColgan’s classroom. Officials have not said who entered the information about the incidents.
The report said that on Sept. 26, McColgan told some of her male students to “get your head off the table,” and when they didn’t comply, she “smacked them in the head with her hand” while their heads were down and their faces were tucked inside their arms. The person who wrote the report said they could hear the "smack" from where they were standing 6 feet away.
That same day, the report said, the complainant told McColgan “before dismissal (enough time for a child to be changed) that [redacted] smelled of urine and feces,” and asked if he needed to be changed. “She said ‘Too bad, his family can deal with that.’”
The next day, McColgan again asked some of the male students to “get your head off the table,” and when they didn’t comply, the report said, she “smacked them in the head with her hand or with her wand that she uses as a pointer. She did this once to each boy this day.”
The complainant, referencing McColgan’s class, wrote “Students [redacted] that I have had previous experience working with are more physically and verbally aggressive in this classroom. When working with [redacted] 1 on 1 he would make comments, ‘Don’t touch me, leave me alone’ while trying to get away from sitting near me while working on a puzzle. This is not behavior I have experienced with him before. He is normally quiet, always smiling and loves to play.”
The author of the incident report also noted that students who became overwhelmed in McColgan’s class weren’t allowed to settle themselves and were yelled at by McColgan, who threatened students with no lunch or snacks if they didn’t answer questions appropriately or comply with her requests.
The de-escalation room across the hall from McColgan’s class has de-escalation equipment, the incident report said, but in the week preceding the report, the equipment had been shoved into a bathroom while the children were still “taken alone by Grace [McColgan] multiple times a day to the room for long periods to help them deescalate.”
On Sept. 27, the complainant wrote, “before I took [redacted] to specials, Grace asked [redacted] to tell me why she wasn’t allowed to have her own iPad. When [redacted] wouldn’t tell me, Grace used a louder tone with her and told her to tell me why she wasn’t allowed to use the iPad. [Redacted] was embarrassed… her face turned red, and she quietly said, ‘Because I put my hands down my pants or ‘Because I put it down my pants’. I didn’t ask her to repeat herself.”
Lovely, who also has children at Ocean Bay Elementary, said she was heartbroken as an attorney and a mother.
“They are the most vulnerable of us all,” Lovely said. “They’re non-verbal autistic children who can’t cry out for help. If we can’t protect the most vulnerable among us, what are we doing as a society? What are we doing as a school system? This is supposed to be the one place that they’re supposed to be the safest.
“The system has failed us and we’ve got to do better,” she added. “Horry County has to do better.”
