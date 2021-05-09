A standoff with police near Conway early Sunday ended with a suspect in custody and no injuries, according to an Horry County Police Department news release.
Just after 3:30 a.m., police announced that they were investigating a shooting off S.C. 90 at Bellamy Road and Lees Landing Circle.
Residents were urged to stay inside and avoid the area. Police called in SWAT and negotiations teams, saying a man had barricaded himself inside a home. Authorities rerouted S.C. 90 traffic down East Cox Ferry Road.
At 4:40 a.m., police announced that a suspect was in custody and there were no reports of injuries. Traffic would soon return to normal.
"The investigation remains active and ongoing," an HCPD release said. "Police personnel will remain at the incident scene for some time."
No information has been released about the suspect or what led to the incident.
Check back for updates.
Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.