HCPD standoff

Horry County police were in a standoff with a barricaded man early Sunday.

 Image courtesy of the HCPD

A standoff with police near Conway early Sunday ended with a suspect in custody and no injuries, according to an Horry County Police Department news release.

Just after 3:30 a.m., police announced that they were investigating a shooting off S.C. 90 at Bellamy Road and Lees Landing Circle.
 
Residents were urged to stay inside and avoid the area. Police called in SWAT and negotiations teams, saying a man had barricaded himself inside a home. Authorities rerouted S.C. 90 traffic down East Cox Ferry Road.
 
At 4:40 a.m., police announced that a suspect was in custody and there were no reports of injuries. Traffic would soon return to normal.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing," an HCPD release said. "Police personnel will remain at the incident scene for some time." 

No information has been released about the suspect or what led to the incident.
 
Check back for updates.
 

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

