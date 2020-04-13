A drug bust at a Conway motel earlier this month netted three arrests and resulted in officers seizing drugs and thousands of dollars in cash, authorities said.
On April 2, the Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics & Vice Unit initiated two drug investigations at the Surestay Motel at 1004 Waccamaw Drive, according to a news release from the agency.
Authorities raided two rooms.
In one room, police seized six grams of heroin.
B.J. Thomas Frazier, 36, of Conway was arrested and is charged with four counts of distribution of heroin, second offense and trafficking heroin, second offense.
In another room, police seized 12 grams of meth, 4.2 grams of heroin, 4.08 grams of crack cocaine and $8,026 in cash.
Police arrested Kevin McCray, 53, of Conway and charged him with two counts of distribution of heroin, second offense, distribution of meth, second offense and distribution of crack cocaine, second offense.
Rachel Taimuty, 39, of Conway was also arrested and is charged with two counts of distribution of heroin, distribution of meth and distribution of crack cocaine.
