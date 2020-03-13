Police are searching for a second suspect in connection to a shooting in Horry County that killed two brothers.
Quartez Rae Kwon Livingston, 23, of Longs, is wanted on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.
Officers responded to an area near S.C. 90 and Melissa Lane around 2:45 a.m. March 7 in response to reports of a shooting. That's where police found two people had been killed. Another person was also injured in the shooting, authorities said.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the two killed as brothers Tavon Marquel Livingston, 26, and 25-year-old Shamon Dayvon Livingston, both from Longs.
Police arrested 20-year-old Tiyen Shabaz Stockdale of Longs in connection with the case and charged him with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Quartez Livingston often goes by "Ray Ray" and "Rich," the release said. Police released photos Friday night that show what he looks like and which vehicles he may be driving.
Authorities said Quartez Livingston weighs 164 pounds and is about 5-foot-10. He is known to frequent the Poplar and Freemont communities.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the HCPD at 843-915-8477.
