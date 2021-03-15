Horry County police are searching for a 19-year-old man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Socastee Sunday night, according to a news release from the HCPD.
Few details have been released about the shooting, which happened near Socastee Plaza, according to the police department's social media posts.
Just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police announced they were investigating a shooting in Socastee. A 10:20 p.m., police released photos of Josue Rivera, the man they are seeking in the case. They said he was last seen in a white two-door 2002 BMW 330ci with the South Carolina license plate SPT-485. The car may have the word "viva" written on the back glass.
Anyone with information about this case, including Rivera's whereabouts, is asked to call police at 843-248-1520.
