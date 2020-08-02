The Horry County Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted murder following a shooting that took place in Conway Saturday afternoon, according to the agency's Facebook page.
HCPD has identified the suspect as Jante Eaddy, 44, of Williamsburg, in the shooting that happened near Faulk Landing Road near Conway Saturday around 3 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, they found one person with multiple injuries, according to the department's Facebook post. That person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
HCPD says that Eaddy may be driving a gray 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee with S.C. plate RKM-890.
Police say Eaddy is considered armed and dangerous.
Eaddy is approximately 5’4” and 145 pounds, with black and brown hair, according to the department.
HCPD asks anyone with information about Eaddy’s whereabouts to call HCPD at 843-248-1520, or to reach out to their local authorities.
