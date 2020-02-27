Police arrested and charged a suspect in connection to the deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man last week near Coastal Carolina University.
Jaquan Tyrell Nichols, 23, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the Horry County Police Department.
Timothy Sherwin Davis was killed in the shooting, which happened Feb. 19 at Coastal Villas. The apartment complex is located off of S.C. 544 outside of Conway.
Davis died at Conway Medical Center from multiple gunshot wounds.
Check back for updates.
