The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, authorities said.
The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Cedar Street around 10 p.m. Monday, Cpl. Tom Vest said. Officers are on scene.
One person was hurt and is receiving treatment.
Check back for updates.
