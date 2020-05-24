Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of 12th Ave. North and Ocean Boulevard that left several people injured, the department said in a Facebook post.
Police said the injured parties are receiving treatment, and officers are investigating.
The department asks anyone with information to call 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous and reference the report number 20-007160.
A police report was not immediately available.
Two people were also shot last Sunday in what police described as a gang shooting that occurred on Ocean Boulevard near Mr. Joe White Avenue. Seven people were arrested in that case.
