A woman died after being shot Monday by a man with whom she had previously been in a relationship, Myrtle Beach police said in a Tuesday news release.
The man then turned the gun on himself and is still hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, the department added.
The Horry County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as 26-year-old Betzabeth Meza, who was originally from Mexico.
Officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Cedar Street and found both victims.
Meza was arriving at the Cedar Street location to pick up a child from a babysitter when the male subject, who was already there, shot and killed her as she approached, police said. The man then shot himself. The child was unharmed.
Police are still investigating the case as a domestic-related shooting.
