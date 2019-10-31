Police are investigating after a person was shot who showed up at a hospital in Myrtle Beach early Thursday morning, Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
Myrtle Beach police pursued a vehicle in relation to the shooting, but the suspects fled.
Authorities suspect the incident may be connected to a report of shots fired near Carolina Forest, Moskov said.
The victim suffered what are believed to be nonlife-threatening injuries.
No arrests had been made in connection with the case at the time of this report.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.