Horry County Police on Saturday released the name of a suspect in connection to the Wednesday night Clay Pond Road murder.
The department said Craig Lee Legette, 37, is wanted for murder after the shooting outside of Myrtle Beach.
Police said he is considered armed and dangerous, and that anyone who sees him should call police and not approach him.
HCPD said he's 5'8" and 170 pounds.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday night, police were called to the intersection of Clay Pond Road and Bush Drive in reference to a vehicle in a ditch, according to an incident report.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound in the driver's seat, the report said.
Horry County Fire Rescue moved the victim to an ambulance and told officers he was dead, police said.
The coroner's office has not released the identity of the victim.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 843-248-1520.
