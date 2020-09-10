Police have detained a second person in connection with the stabbing and shooting incident that took place at Coastal Grand Mall Tuesday afternoon.
Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Tom Vest said the suspect is currently detained in the hospital because the arrest warrant had not been served yet.
Vest said the second suspect was one of the two people injured in Tuesday's incident. That second suspect is currently in the hospital, recovering from his knife wounds. Police said his name will be released once charges are filed.
Police responded to Coastal Grand Tuesday night after receiving calls of a fight.
Hours after the incident, police arrested Dionte White, 34, of Conway, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Myrtle Beach municipal judge Glenn Ohanesian denied bond for White during a hearing Wednesday afternoon.
Cpl. Tom Vest said White was involved in an altercation outside the City of Myrtle Beach with the same people involved in this case on Labor Day.
White described the incident to judge Ohanesian during his bond hearing Wednesday.
“My lip is busted and my tooth is chipped,” he said. “I am not a threat. There was an argument. That was it. And then someone comes up and pistol-whipped me. They hit me in the mouth and kicked me in the face.”
The next day, Vest said, White saw the same people while at the mall, purchased a knife, waited for the victims in the food court and stabbed them. One of the people involved chased White, and fired at gun at him, Vest added.
During the Wednesday bond hearing, a victims' advocate said that one of the victims was stabbed in the left arm and is still in “serious pain.” The mother of the other victim said he remains in intensive care with life-threatening injuries.
Vest said investigators used a network of cameras and license plate readers to identify and find White after he fled.
Ohanesian said he denied bond for White because he believes White is a danger to the community and a flight risk because he left the scene.
White remains in police custody.
His initial court appearance is set for Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.