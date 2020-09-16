An Aynor police officer chasing a motorcyclist up Highway 701 Tuesday night was involved in a wreck outside Loris that sent the motorcycle driver to the hospital, according to a statement from Aynor Police Chief David Thompson.
The Aynor officer attempted to make a traffic stop within Aynor city limits after the motorcycle failed to stop for a blue light, the chief said in the statement.
"The pursuit ended with a collision between the motorcycle and an Aynor police vehicle," Thompson added.
Horry County Fire Rescue said the wreck happened at 2245 S. Highway 701 southwest of Loris around 6:11 p.m.
HCFR said the motorcycle driver was airlifted to the hospital with injuries, and the Aynor officer signed a waiver.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
