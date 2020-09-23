Horry County Police on Wednesday charged six people with murder in connection with a deadly shooting near Conway on the night of Sept. 12.

Nineteen-year-old Jamie Johnson of Conway was killed in the shooting near the intersection of D Street and Rose Moss Road.

One of the suspects, Shamontae Raqwan Graham, turned himself in to another jurisdiction over the weekend. Police have charged him with murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police on Wednesday announced five more arrests; two of those suspects are juveniles.

Tronahz Jahmarius Whittington, 17, Don Leequin Brown, 17, and 18-year-old Che Ransom are all charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder. Whittington and Ransom are also each charged with one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police listed all three suspects as Conway area residents.

The two juveniles were arrested and their charges could be waived up to general session court, police said. Because they are juveniles, their names will not be released.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 12, officers responded to reports of a shooting near D Street and Rose Moss Road. Horry County Fire Rescue took one person to the hospital with serious injuries. That person, Johnson, later died in the hospital.