Authorities charged a second suspect in connection to a shooting in Horry County that killed two brothers.
Quartez Rae Kwon Livingston was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday morning after turning himself in to police, Horry County Police Department spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
The HCPD announced last week Livingston was wanted by police. The 23-year-old is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Officers responded to an area near S.C. 90 and Melissa Lane around 2:45 a.m. March 7 in response to reports of a shooting.
That's where police found two people had been killed. Another person was also injured in the shooting, authorities said.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the two killed as brothers Tavon Marquel Livingston, 26, and 25-year-old Shamon Dayvon Livingston, both from Longs.
Police arrested 20-year-old Tiyen Shabaz Stockdale of Longs in connection with the case and charged him with two counts of murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
