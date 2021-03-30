Horry County police believe they have found the remains of an 80-year-old woman who had been reported missing Sunday, according to a news release.
Mary Ann Elvington was last seen near her home on Highway 76 in the Nichols area, police said. Elvington’s white 2012 Buick LaCrosse was found off Bobby L. Davis Boulevard in neighboring Marion County.
During their search for Elvington, police used bloodhounds and thermal imaging equipment. The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) helicopter assisted as well.
Late Monday night, Horry County police announced that remains appearing to be Elvington’s had been discovered in the Zion community of Marion County around 6:45 p.m.
Although police have released few details about the case, they suspect Elvington’s death was a crime.
“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate this heinous crime as a homicide along with Horry County Police Department and the State Law Enforcement Division,” the HCPD wrote in a release, adding that anyone with information about this case is asked to contact local police or the HCPD tipline at 843-915-8477.
“We sincerely appreciate the diligence and exceptional work by our neighboring agencies. While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we will not rest until this crime is solved.”
