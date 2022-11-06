A person walking along U.S. 501 died early Sunday after a truck struck the pedestrian near Conway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The name of the deceased has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner's Office. The coroner's office typically makes that announcement after an individual's family has been notified.
The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. about one mile south of Conway, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A 2013 GMC pickup was traveling north and the pedestrian was heading in the same direction when the collision occurred.
The driver of the truck wasn't hurt and no one else was in the vehicle, Bolt said.
No other details about the crash have been released.
The Highway Patrol's Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is assisting with the investigation.
Check back for updates.
