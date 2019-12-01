A pedestrian died Saturday after being struck by a vehicle on U.S. 17 in Little River, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SCHP said the incident happened around 6:05 p.m. on U.S. 17 near Baldwin Avenue.
Collins said a 2007 Mazda four-door vehicle was traveling north when it hit the pedestrian in the road.
Officials said the driver was not injured and will not face any charges.
