The owner of the old strip club on Seaboard Street, Derriere's Gentlemen's Club, failed to pay $44,142 in taxes because he underreported taxable admissions income, according to arrest warrants.

David Joseph Bean, 68, who owned the strip club in Myrtle Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 11:50 a.m. Thursday by the South Carolina Department of Revenue, jail records show.

In calendar years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, Bean underreported $882,783 in taxable revenue, according to arrest warrants.

In 2020, Derriere's was accused of operating like a brothel, and eight people were arrested.

Before it closed, it was known for being the area's only all-nude strip club. Guests had to bring their own alcohol.