Myrtle Beach police have arrested eight people including one juvenile following a shooting early Thursday morning that left one person dead.
Police responded to a shooting around 1:20 a.m. at the Waterpark Hotel at 1201 South Ocean Boulevard, said Master Cpl. Thomas Vest.
Officers found an unresponsive male on the second floor of the hotel, and other persons involved, Vest said. He said that victim was linked to a room in the hotel and did not survive. The victim’s identity will be released by the coroner’s office.
Vest said in an email that officers found a large amount of drugs in a hotel room where the shooting occurred, and that another person involved from the scene is charged with possession of the drugs found in the room.
Following up on leads, detectives went to the Motel 6 on Frontage Road East where they found evidence that led them to serve a warrant on a room there, Vest said. Officers at the motel received information directing them to an incident at the Bermuda Sands Hotel at 104 North Ocean Boulevard, Vest added.
Officers responding to Bermuda Sands found another victim with a non life-threatening gunshot wound and a large amount of drugs, Vest said.
Police are still looking for one more person involved in the incident. Vest said the names of those arrested will be released once warrants are served.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Duesing at 843-918-1904 or by email at jduesing@cityofmyrtlebeach.com, or Detective Shumpert at 843-918-1911 or by email at jshumpert@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.
