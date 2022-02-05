One person was killed in a wreck early Saturday in Horry County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Secondary 109, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2002 Ford pickup died when the vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree, Lee said. No additional details about the crash have been provided.
The Horry County Coroner's Office is expected to release the name of the deceased once that individual's family members have been notified.
The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
Check back for updates.
