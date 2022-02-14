One person died in a Sunday night shooting outside Conway, according to Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.
The shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. near Lovell Court, Moskov said. There was no one in custody as of Monday morning.
According to an Horry County police report, an officer responded to Lovell Court in reference to shots being fired and a person laying in the road. The victim was found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds, the report said.
EMS transported that victim to the hospital, and he was later pronounced dead.
Another victim had two vehicles damaged by gunfire, according to the report. One vehicle's back windshield was shot out, as well as the driver's side front tire. A second vehicle belonging to that person had gunfire damage to the passenger window and windshield.
The Horry County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the deceased.
Check back for updates.
