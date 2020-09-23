One person was killed in a fatal shooting in the Conway area Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Horry County police responded to the shooting on Warf Drive around 5 p.m.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell confirmed there was a fatality, but could offer no other details.
Antonio Warren, who lives in the community where the shooting happened, says this has a major impact on the community.
"We don't need this stuff happening here," said Warren. "It is very disappointing to see this. We haven't had this happen here in a long, long time."
Warren, who has lived in the Conway area his whole life, was close to the scene when he heard gunshots.
"This is a good neighborhood," said Warren. "We don't ever really have this kind of thing going on. We have a few rough ends but nothing like this."
Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said that police are not looking for a suspect at this time.
Police have confirmed that there is no risk to the community.
Horry County police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of Conway Wednesday afternoon…
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.