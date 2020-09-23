One person was killed in a fatal shooting in the Conway area Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.

Horry County police responded to the shooting on Warf Drive around 5 p.m.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell confirmed there was a fatality, but could offer no other details.

Antonio Warren, who lives in the community where the shooting happened, says this has a major impact on the community.

"We don't need this stuff happening here," said Warren. "It is very disappointing to see this. We haven't had this happen here in a long, long time."

Warren, who has lived in the Conway area his whole life, was close to the scene when he heard gunshots.

"This is a good neighborhood," said Warren. "We don't ever really have this kind of thing going on. We have a few rough ends but nothing like this."

Police spokesperson Mikayla Moskov said that police are not looking for a suspect at this time.

Police have confirmed that there is no risk to the community.

