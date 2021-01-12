One person died after a shooting on the 500 block of 34th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach Monday evening, according to Myrtle Beach police.
According to police, two people were shot during the incident shortly before 6 p.m. and both were taken to the hospital.
Police said their investigation indicates that the man who died entered a residence with a firearm intending to commit armed robbery. Both he and the other person knew each other, police said, and there was no evidence of forced entry. The deceased person was shot during the armed robbery attempt.
Police said the other person's wounds were not life-threatening.
Police ask anyone with information to call police at 843-918-1382, and reference report number 21-000582.
The coroner's office will release the identity of the deceased.
