One person is dead after a shooting outside of Myrtle Beach Wednesday night, Horry County Police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov said.
Officers were called to the intersection of Clay Pond Road and Bush Drive around 10 p.m.
Some roads were temporarily blocked as police investigated. Clay Pond Road was blocked off between Cameron Circle and Arrowhead Boulevard.
We are working to learn more information. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.