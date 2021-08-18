One person died in a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 17 in Horry County late Tuesday night, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened just before midnight at the Deerfield Lane intersection, said Master Trooper Brian Lee with the SCHP.
The driver of a Dodge Journey was attempting to turn left onto Deerfield Lane from U.S. 17 but failed to yield the right of way to a Mercedes SUV that was heading north, Lee said.
The Dodge struck the Mercedes, killing the driver of the Dodge, Lee said. The driver of the Dodge was not wearing a seat belt, though the driver of the Mercedes was.
The name of the deceased has not been released yet by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Troopers are continuing to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.