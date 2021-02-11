One person was killed during a shooting in Loris Thursday night, according to Loris police Chief Gary Buley.
Buley said in an email the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. at the Speedway gas station at 5370 Broad Street in Loris.
The police chief said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident and that there's no danger to the public.
The identity of the deceased will be released after next of kin are notified.
The scene has been cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.